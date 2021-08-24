At CinemaCon, Sony Boosts Big-Screen Hopes With “Spider-Man” And “Ghostbusters.”

The ailing movie theater business, alarmed by the pandemic and streaming platforms, sought for new “Ghostbusters” and “Spider-Man” pictures as it vowed to fight back at a big trade gathering in Las Vegas Monday.

As a result of the pandemic, CinemaCon, which traditionally sees Hollywood studios bring glamorous stars and never-before-seen material to a Las Vegas resort to attract theater executives, did not take place last year.

However, with roughly 90% of domestic cinemas already open, Sony Pictures utilized its opening night presentation slot at Caesars Palace to set the tone for a return event determined to show the big screen’s future.

To a standing ovation, studio executives unveiled a new teaser for the highly anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” superhero sequel, followed by a full screening of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sentimental follow-up to the 1984 supernatural comedy classic.

“There has been a lot of dread and gloom over the last 19 months,” said Josh Greenstein, head of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“However, we are confident that movie theaters and the theatrical film experience will triumph,” he continued.

Short clips from Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train” and future superhero films like “Venom 2” and “Morbius” were also shown during the presentation.

Before a longer “Spider-Man” trailer teased how the film will tie in with other popular Marvel characters like Benedict Cumberbatch’s “Doctor Strange,” clips from Denzel Washington’s “A Journal for Jordan” and a movie adaptation of bestselling novel “Where the Crawdads Sing,” produced by Reese Witherspoon, were shown.

After that, attendees were treated to a screening of “Ghostbusters: After Life,” which was introduced by filmmaker Jason Reitman and his father Ivan, who helmed the original.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, although the film, which takes place nearly four decades after the first, finds teenage descendants of the original’s wise-cracking ghoul hunters taking up the mantle – the vacuum backpack.

Despite concerns about the Delta variety, which have resulted in certain pandemic limitations being reimposed on Hollywood in California, CinemaCon is still going on, and glamorous A-listers have mainly avoided the Las Vegas event.

Covid measures, which include confirmation of vaccination or a recent negative test for attendance, have been implemented by the organizers.

While Disney is mainly absent, Warner Bros., Universal, and Paramount are among the conventional major Hollywood studios exhibiting this week.

During the epidemic, each of those studios experimented in some way with using streaming platforms to launch their films — an ever-growing trend. Brief News from Washington Newsday.