At auction, Keith Richards’ guitar (with NFT) competes with Paul McCartney’s bass.

Could a non-fungible token be used to settle one of rock’s longest feuds?

When the instruments go on auction in Beverly Hills next month, a Rolling Stones guitar — accompanied by a video of Keith Richards signing his Gibson ES-335 — is expected to outbid Paul McCartney’s autographed bass.

“‘Will it be the Beatles or the Rolling Stones?’ goes the old saying. ‘Are you a fan of the Beatles or the Rolling Stones?’ Of course, the two can collide, and you can enjoy both “Julien’s Auctions’ executive director, Martin Nolan, stated.

“I believe Keith Richards will win this one just because it is so entertaining and because of the NFT.”

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are one-of-a-kind digital artifacts that grant ownership to the four-second video of Richards signing his autograph.

NFTs have become auction house standards, becoming the new favourite art form for some collectors and investors.

The auction item will be Richards’ first-ever NFT, according to Julien’s Auctions, and is projected to bring around $6,000-8,000.

McCartney’s signature Hofner violin bass guitar is the identical model he played during the Beatles’ farewell concert on the London rooftop of Apple Corps in 1969, which was just included in Peter Jackson’s Disney+ documentary “The Beatles: Get Back” for the first time in its entirety.

Pre-auction estimates range from $4,000 to $6,000.

Both are up for auction as part of a charity auction for MusiCares, which provides health and recovery programs for musicians.

The auction’s highest estimate comes from a considerably more recent musical phenomenon, South Korea’s BTS, in a reflection of the times.

The seven custom-made white, orange, and black suits worn by the members of the K-pop group at their 2021 Grammy Awards performance are estimated to sell for $30,000-$50,000.

“They have such a huge fan base around the world,” Nolan remarked.

The auction will take place in Los Angeles and online on January 30.