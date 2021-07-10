At auction, a Zelda game cartridge sells for a ‘world record’ $870,000.

Heritage Auctions stated in a statement Friday that an unopened cartridge of “The Legend of Zelda” for the ancient Nintendo NES platform has sold for a world record sum of $870,000.

According to the auction house, the cartridge, which dates from 1987, is still in its original packaging and smashes the previous global record for a video game – $660,000 for a 1986 “Super Mario Bros” cartridge sold in April.

According to Eric Bradley, a spokeswoman for the Dallas-based firm, the game was the “masterpiece” in a sale of 443 lots that runs until Sunday.

The buyer’s identity has not been divulged by the auction house.

Zelda is one of the most important titles in the history of video games and one of Nintendo’s most well-known series, combining adventure, action, and exploration in a mystical setting.

Retro video games have grown in popularity among nostalgic collectors in recent years, driving up auction prices for old-school consoles and cartridges.