At an Islamist rally in Pakistan, three police officers were killed.

According to Pakistan’s interior minister, members of a banned Islamist party opened fire during a gathering on Wednesday, killing three police officers and injuring 70 others.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is protesting the confinement of its leader, who was jailed in April after the organisation was declared illegal by authorities, and is asking that the French ambassador be expelled.

The group has been behind massive anti-French protests, prompting the embassy to issue a warning to all French people to leave the country early this year.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad told a press conference that “they opened fire on police with Kalashnikovs… three officers were martyred,” and that “eight of those injured were in a severe condition.”

In a separate press conference, Punjab police head Rao Sardar Ali Khan announced that four officers had perished on Wednesday.

The TLP, for its part, accused the police of opening fire on the crowd, killing four of its followers.

Police in Punjab province, whose headquarters is Lahore, have denied deploying rubber bullets or weapons, and have declined to comment on reports that protestors were killed.

“We have not used such weapons against them,” Mazhar Hussain, a police spokesman, told AFP.

Police claim they used tear gas and batons to keep the throng under control.

The newest protest began on Friday in the group’s heartland city of Lahore, from which thousands of supporters are slowly making their way towards the capital, Islamabad.

On the first day of protests, two police officers were killed in clashes between the two sides, while the TLP reported five supporters dead on Saturday.

Around 300 kilometers from the current protest site, police have shut off major routes and junctions leading to the capital.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the security agencies had agreed to consider the TLP as a militant organisation, according to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The government reported a breakthrough in talks with the TLP earlier this week, but the march resumed on Wednesday.

“We did everything we could to make the talks successful,” TLP spokesman Sajjad Saifi said, “but the government is not serious about keeping its promises.”

“Our major demand is for the French ambassador to be expelled.”

The administration has stated several times that it will not close the French embassy or remove the acting ambassador.

When violent anti-French protests erupted in April, the group’s leader, Saad Rizvi, was arrested, resulting in the deaths of six police officers.

Since President Emmanuel Macron took office, the TLP has undertaken an anti-French campaign.