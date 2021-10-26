At Amazon’s New York warehouse, organizers take the first step toward unionization.

Amazon warehouse workers in New York applied for a union on Monday, aiming to be the first such organization recognized by the e-commerce giant six months after a similar effort failed elsewhere.

Their initiative has been keenly followed because it has the potential to pave the way for more unionization at one of the world’s most powerful firms in the United States.

The Amazon Labor Union (ALU), a New York-based organizing group that filed the formal filings with regulators, stated that the firm is resisting the attempt.

“The world is watching,” said Christian Smalls, the ALU’s executive director and an ex-Amazon employee who sued over his firing and epidemic conditions at the company’s Staten Island factory.

“This is the city of New York. We have to prove that this is a union town “As he left his Brooklyn office for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the federal agency responsible for labor law, he added.

More than 2,000 cards have been signed requesting a vote, according to Smalls, but more than half of the employees at the New York factory must agree for the election to take place.

The minimal number of signatures required — 30 percent of laborers — has been attained, according to ALU lawyer Eric Milner.

He stated that the National Labor Relations Board has scheduled a hearing for November 15 to examine the unionization process. Until then, Amazon must notify warehouse workers that their case has been approved.

Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said, “We’re skeptical that a sufficient number of valid employee signatures has been obtained to warrant an election.”

“If there is an election, we want our employees’ voices to be heard and look forward to it,” she added.

“Higher salaries, job stability, safer working conditions, greater paid time off, better medical leave options, longer breaks, and more,” according to the ALU.

A US labor commissioner recommended in August that the results of an earlier failed attempt at an Alabama warehouse be invalidated, paving the way for a new election.

The union claims that Amazon’s meddling compromised efforts to organize the first union at a US-based Amazon operation.

The recommendation of the hearing officer is an important step in overturning the April ballot.