At a Sotheby’s auction, Picasso masterpieces fetch $108.9 million.

On Saturday, 11 masterpieces by Pablo Picasso sold for $108.9 million at a Sotheby’s auction in Las Vegas.

The works were auctioned off ahead of the Spanish painter’s 140th birthday at the Bellagio hotel and casino, which is noted for its enormous art collection.

“Femme au beret rouge-orange” (“Woman with a red-orange cap”), one of the last portraits by the artist of Marie-Therese Walter, with whom he began an affair when she was 17 years old, and who inspired several of his most known works, was the crown gem of MGM Resort’s auctioned collection.

After a beginning price of $20-30 million, it sold for nearly $40.5 million.

“The picture of his adored muse Marie-Therese Walter, painted in January 1938, stands as a crowning achievement among one of Picasso’s most creative and productive eras,” Sotheby’s stated in a Tweet.

Two classic portraits from the painter’s latter years were also auctioned: “Homme et enfant” (“Man and Child”), which went for $24.4 million, and “Buste d’homme” (“Bust of Man”), which sold for $9.5 million, little below its expected starting price of ten million dollars.

Ceramics, a handful of works on paper, and a number of still lifes were among the other pieces sold.