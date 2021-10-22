At a Russian explosives factory, a fire kills 16 people.

A fatal fire broke out at a Russian explosives factory southeast of Moscow on Friday, killing sixteen people and leaving one person missing, according to local police.

The fire broke out in the town of Lesnoy, which is located 300 kilometers (185 miles) from the capital in the Ryazan area.

Authorities first stated that 15 people had died, but later clarified that one guy died in hospital after suffering serious burns.

On its website, the local administration stated that “the fate of one more individual is unclear,” adding that rescuers are “searching for him.”

At the time of the fire, seventeen people were believed to be inside the plant’s workshop.

Firefighters worked their way through the wreckage at the severely damaged factory building, according to images supplied by officials.

The Russian government has designated the factory as a “strategic company.” It makes explosives for both civilian and military use, according to its website.

The fire may have started as a result of “violations of technological procedures and safety measures” at the local PGUP Elastic facility, according to Russia’s emergency ministry.

According to the Investigative Committee, which investigates significant crimes in Russia, detectives were deployed to the area to see if the facility met “industrial safety” regulations.

The incident is the latest in a series of deadly unintentional fires in Russia, where non-compliance with already inadequate safety rules is prevalent.

Alexander Chupriyan, the interim head of the emergency ministry, arrived at the scene via helicopter.

Last month, the ministry’s leader, Yevgeny Zinichev, died after sliding down a cliff during Arctic training.

At 08:22 a.m. local time, firefighters were alerted to a fire at the factory, according to the emergency ministry.

Around 100 rescuers were on the scene, according to the report.

The fire, which had burned for 160 square meters, had been put out and posed no threat to residents.

The Ryazan authorities announced that psychiatrists had been brought in to “help with the victims’ families.”

Nikolai Lyubimov, the governor of the Ryazan region, stated that officials will offer the families with “all essential help and support.”

The facility is part of the state conglomerate Rostec, which brings together a number of enterprises that sell industrial or high-tech items to the civilian and military sectors, according to its website.

However, local media reported that the plant went bankrupt in 2015 and that its workshops were used by other explosives companies.

Accidental fires are a typical occurrence in Russia.