At a New York auction, the Macklowe art collection brings in $676 million.

On its first night, the Macklowe modern and contemporary art collection sale at Sotheby’s in New York pulled in $676 million, including a painting by Mark Rothko that sold for more than $80 million, putting it on track to break a new record.

The sale, which was billed as the pinnacle of the 2021 Fall season in one of the world’s auction capitals, lasted more than two hours and resulted in the sale of all 35 items, four of which went for more than $50 million.

After numerous virtual seasons due to the Covid-19 outbreak, between 200 and 300 people were allowed to attend the sale at Sotheby’s headquarters.

There were two lots that were tipped.