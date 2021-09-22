At a new trial, Carlos the Jackal asks for a shorter sentence in France.

Carlos the Jackal, the Venezuelan rebel who masterminded some of the world’s most heinous terror operations in the 1970s and 1980s, appeared in a Paris court on Wednesday to ask for a reduction in one of his three life sentences.

Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the self-styled revolutionary, has been imprisoned in France since 1994, when French authorities apprehended him in Sudan after two decades on the run.

The moustachioed white-haired defendant, now 71, joked at the outset of the proceedings, “I’ve been on forced vacation in France for twenty-seven and a half years.”

The trial is the third in four years for a grenade attack that killed two people and injured scores in Paris in 1974.

Carlos was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2017 after carrying out many attacks in support of the Palestinian cause. His conviction was maintained on appeal.

However, in 2019, France’s highest court ordered that his sentence be reconsidered, claiming that he should not have been convicted of both carrying and using a grenade because it amounted to being convicted twice for the same crime.

Hearings will take place across three days.

Carlos has always denied any involvement in the attack on the Publicis Drugstore in Saint-Germain-des-Pres, on Paris’s Left Bank.

After the bombing, no DNA evidence or fingerprints were uncovered, but a former comrade-in-arms linked Carlos to the crime.

Investigators suspect the attack was staged to put pressure on France to release a militant imprisoned by a far-left Japanese group.

Carlos is also serving a life sentence for the 1975 murders of two French police officers and a police informant, as well as a series of explosions in Paris and Marseille that killed 11 people and injured dozens more in 1982 and 1983.

Carlos was born on October 12, 1949, into a rich family in Caracas. As a teenager, he joined a communist party and studied in Moscow before joining a hardcore Marxist Palestinian group.

In 2018, he told a French court, “I am a professional revolutionary; revolution is my work.”

After spearheading an audacious attack on an OPEC oil cartel conference in Vienna in 1975, he became one of the world’s most sought fugitives.

Carlos and five other gunmen kidnapped 11 ministers of energy and scores of others.

Before Austrian officials agreed to provide Carlos with a jet to carry him and his squad to Algiers with roughly 40 captives, three people were slain.

