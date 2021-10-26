At a hearing in the United States, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat defended their impact on children.

TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube, three social media sites with a large number of young users, tried to persuade wary US senators Tuesday that they are secure, as concern about Facebook’s potential effects spreads to other platforms.

In its first testimony to US senators, video-sharing app TikTok and photo-sharing network Snapchat stated that they were created to defend against the mental health and safety hazards associated with social media.

Senator Richard Blumenthal told the networks’ representatives, “Your defense is, ‘We’re not Facebook.” “Differentiation from Facebook isn’t a defense; that bar is sunk.” “Everything you do,” he added, “is to add users, especially youngsters, and keep them on your apps.”

While a recent whistleblower-fueled scandal has focused on Facebook’s knowledge that its services potentially damage people, other social media behemoths are also dealing with safety concerns.

“Snapchat was created as an antidote to social media,” Jennifer Stout, Snap’s VP of global public affairs, explained, emphasizing that photographs on the app are automatically deleted.

Later in the hearing, she was questioned about the company’s efforts to combat the drug trade that has spread on the platform, with sometimes fatal repercussions.

TikTok, which announced in September that it had one billion active users, has quickly become a hit among teenagers, and its creators argue that it is a unique platform.

“TikTok is not a social network built on followers,” Michael Beckerman, TikTok’s head of public affairs in the Americas, explained. “You watch TikToks, you produce on TikTok.”

Despite this, the app has been criticized for allegedly allowing its algorithm to display children content that encourages harmful weight loss or introduces them to viral challenges that encourage the destruction of school property.

After then-President Donald Trump targeted the app for a subsequently abandoned shutdown campaign in 2020, on the grounds that the website posed a national security concern due to its ties to China, the site became a political battleground.

Despite this, the ByteDance subsidiary, whose Chinese equivalent is known as Douyin, trails YouTube, which had 2.3 billion monthly active users in 2020.

Though most social media platforms have an official minimum age limit of 13, TikTok and YouTube both feature versions for younger children.

Leslie Miller, YouTube’s vice president of public policy, said, “Our child safety-specific policies… ban content on YouTube that exploits or endangers minors.”

She also stated that between April and June, the company’s moderators removed approximately 1.8 million videos that were found to be in violation of policy.

YouTube has been in a struggle with. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.