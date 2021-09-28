At a Danish auction, an unheard Lennon tape sells for about 50,000 Euros.

A 1970 tape of John Lennon singing a previously unheard song called “Radio Peace” to a group of Danish schoolboys and expressing discontent with his Beatles image sold for over 50,000 euros on Tuesday at a Copenhagen auction.

The 33-minute recording was recorded on January 5, 1970, while the former Beatle and his wife Yoko Ono were spending the winter in a rural area of Jutland in western Denmark.

The cassette, as well as accompanying Polaroid images of the schoolboys with Lennon and a copy of a school newspaper, were sold for 49,760 euros ($58,000) by an unnamed buyer over the phone.

In 1970, four young high school newspaper reporters braved a snowstorm in the hopes of interviewing their hero.

They were able to seal the deal on the interview. The couple’s peace movement, the Beatles, Lennon’s hair, and his dissatisfaction with his image as a member of the “Fab Four” were all discussed.

As the Vietnam War raged, Lennon and Ono were known for holding sit-ins and performing peace songs.

“When we entered the living room, we saw John and Yoko on the sofa, and it was incredible. One of the tape’s owners, Karsten Hojen, told AFP, “We sat down with them and were fairly close to each other.”

“I was sitting next to Yoko Ono, and John Lennon was sitting next to Yoko Ono, and we talked, and we had a fantastic time,” Hojen, now 68, recalled.

“With his woollen socks laid out on the table, he stretched out his legs. He said, “It was really cozy.”

In December 1969, John Lennon and his wife arrived in Denmark to discuss the future of Yoko Ono’s five-year-old daughter Kyoko, who was living with her father in northern Jutland.

By that time, the Beatles had completed their final album, Abbey Road, and had broken up, albeit unofficially.

Despite the fact that Lennon and Ono spent their first week in Denmark in secret, the press learned of their visit, and the singer held a press conference on the opening day of the school year.

A few months before the Beatles officially separated, Hojen and his buddies persuaded the principal to allow them skip class to talk peace and music with the singer.

Hojen and his friends said they chose to get rid of the audio cassette because they couldn’t bear the thought of sharing it with their many children.

The recording is of reasonable quality and is labeled “Skyrum Bjerge,” the hamlet where it was made.

