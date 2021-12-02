At 37 cents, Burger King offers a Whopper of a Burger deal.

Fans of Burger King will have reason to rejoice this weekend, as the burger restaurant is offering Whoppers for just 37 cents.

As part of a throwback promotion, Burger King is offering its Royal Perks loyalty members cheap flame-broiled Whoppers on Friday and Saturday as part of its 64th birthday celebrations, according to Today.

Burger King (@burgerking) shared a post.

Burger King is bringing back the Whoppers to the original price it charged in 1957 to celebrate its 64th “birthday bash.”

“In 1957, Burger King altered the game with the debut of the Whopper sandwich,” Zahra Nurani, head of marketing communications for Burger King North America, said in a statement obtained by USA Today.

However, in order to receive one, BK fans will need to have a Royal Perks account and a voucher, which will be necessary before an order can be done.

According to USA Today, the chain’s app or website has a restriction of one Whopper per account, and it cannot be paired with any other offers.

Burger King’s Whopper promotion follows McDonald’s 50th-anniversary special, in which the Egg McMuffin was given for 63 cents in mid-November.