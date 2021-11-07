Astro, a founding member of the reggae pop giants UB40, died after an illness.

According to his band, UB40’s former vocalist and founding member, who rose to fame in the 1980s with classics like “Red Red Wine” and “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” has died at the age of 64.

Terence Wilson (a.k.a. Astro) was a member of UB40 until 2013, when he formed his own band.

Late Saturday, his current band, UB40, said on Twitter, “We are utterly crushed and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our darling Astro went away today after a very short illness.” “The world will never be the same without him.” Wilson’s previous band confirmed his death, claiming that he passed away following a “short illness.” The band’s cover of Neil Diamond’s “Red Red Wine” as a pop reggae tune propelled them to fame, and they went on to sell over 100 million CDs.

With Madness, they also hold the record for the most weeks spent on the UK singles chart in the 1980s.

The group, which began in Birmingham in the British Midlands, rode a wave of young anger with the economic and political status quo, with their name referring to a form used by people claiming unemployment benefits.

The band has been under British government scrutiny, according to drummer Jimmy Brown, who told the Guardian last year.

“MI5 was listening in on our conversations, watching our homes, and doing all kinds of things,” he said. “We weren’t planning the revolution, but we already knew who we’d be supporting if it took place.”