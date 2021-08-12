Asteroid Bennu has a slim chance of colliding with Earth, according to NASA.

In the year 2135, an asteroid named Bennu will pass within half the distance between the Earth and the Moon, but scientists say the chances of it colliding with our planet in the future centuries are extremely remote.

A NASA mission called OSIRIS-REx spent two years near Bennu, an asteroid that is about 1,650 feet (500 meters) across, examining its size, shape, mass, and composition as well as tracking its orbital journey around the sun.

The spacecraft also took a sample from the asteroid’s surface with its robotic arm, which will aid researchers in determining Bennu’s future course.

OSIRIS-REx will return the pebbles and dust it collected to Earth on September 24, 2023.

Bennu is an asteroid that was found in 1999 and is rated as possibly dangerous.

In September 2135, it will make a near encounter to Earth.

Scientists seek to know how Earth’s gravity and the Yarkovsky effect will affect the planet’s future course and the possibility of a collision on a subsequent orbit.

“The OSIRIS-REx observations provide us with so much more accurate information that we can test the limitations of our models and compute Bennu’s future trajectory with a high degree of accuracy through 2135,” said Davide Farnocchia, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

Farnocchia, the lead author of a study published in the journal Icarus, said, “We’ve never modeled an asteroid’s journey to this detail before.”

“The overall impact probability is really small,” he emphasized. “We shouldn’t be too concerned about it.”

According to Farnocchia, the risk posed by Bennu is “less than that posed by the undiscovered population of objects of equal size.”

Bennu’s total impact probability between now and 2300 has been calculated to be roughly one in 1,750, or 0.057 percent.

“We’re still hunting for what we don’t know out there — the items that haven’t been found yet,” NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office’s Lindley Johnson stated.

According to Johnson, scientists are looking into techniques to reroute an asteroid’s orbit if it becomes essential in the future.

According to him, an asteroid colliding with Earth would create a crater 10 to 20 times the size of the object and a destruction zone 100 times the size of the crater.

“We really don’t think we need to do anything about Bennu,” Johnson continued.