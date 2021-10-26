Assistant Director Previously Sacked Over Gun Safety in ‘Rust’ Shooting

According to the firm, the assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded handgun that murdered a cinematographer was fired from a prior project for gun safety violations.

Crew members had used the same weapon for live-ammunition target practice on the day Halyna Hutchins died, according to reports.

Hutchins was killed on the set of the low-budget Western “Rust” on Thursday when Baldwin fired a weapon that assistant director Dave Halls had assured him was safe, referring to it as a “cold gun” in industry jargon.

“Dave Halls was fired from the set of ‘Freedom’s Path’ in 2019 after a crew member sustained a slight and temporary injury when a gun was abruptly discharged,” an AFP source said.

“Halls was taken from the set as soon as the prop gun went off. Once Dave was off-site, production resumed filming. At that time, an incident report was taken and filed.” Following the tragedy on the site outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, all eyes have been on Halls and 24-year-old armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

An armorer is in charge of supplying and safeguarding weapons on set, ensuring that they are always accounted for and stored away when not in use.

However, according to the entertainment trade website The Wrap, team members were using the firearms just hours before Hutchins was killed.

“A number of crew members had stolen fake guns from the indie Western’s New Mexico set — including the gun that killed Hutchins — to go ‘plinking,’ a sport in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition,” said to the website, which cited an unidentified source familiar with the set.

AFP reached out to the makers of “Rust” for comment, but they did not answer.

The findings came as a story of the tragedy emerged from a search warrant affidavit submitted by Santa Fe sheriffs.

Baldwin was practicing taking his gun from his holster and pointing it at the camera when the accident occurred, according to the paper.

In the affidavit, director Joel Souza stated that the 63-year-old was “seated in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw, pointing the revolver towards the camera lens.”

“When he heard what sounded like a whip and then a loud pop,” Souza told investigators, he was gazing over Hutchins’ shoulder.

The 42-year-old Hutchins “grabbed her stomach,” according to the director.

Halyna began to fall backwards and had to be helped to her feet.