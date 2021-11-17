Asia’s Virtual Influencers Provide a Glimpse of the Metaverse’s ‘New World Order.’

Bangkok Naughty Boo, who has neon hair and beautiful complexion, is part of a new crop of Asian influencers who promise to stay perpetually young, on-trend, and scandal-free because they are computer created.

These stars, who blur the barriers between imagination and reality, are enormously popular among youngsters in the region and will gain more power as interest in the “metaverse” rises, according to industry experts.

In an introductory video supplied to AFP, Bangkok Naughty Boo — who uses they/them pronouns — stated, “I’m 17 forever, non-binary, with a desire of becoming a pop sensation.”

The figure is one of a tribe of “Made in Thailand” virtual influencers formed from COVID-19 pressures, created by fashion designer Adisak Jirasakkasem and his companions who envisioned a gender-fluid avatar to hang the ideas of the creative community.

Ai-Ailynn made her debut in September, after her agency got dissatisfied with the “limitations on human influences” during COVID-19 lockdowns.

SIA Bangkok told AFP that virtual influencers are “fit for the new normal.”

According to data giant Statista, artificial intelligence inventions are gaining traction in the lucrative influencer business, which is predicted to be worth $13.8 billion in 2021.

However, according to industry observers, Asia is where the business will really take off in the next decade.

“We believe Asia will experience substantial growth in the virtual influencer business. Generation Z is Asia’s largest internet user group, and it is a technologically savvy generation that is well-versed in social media and all things digital “According to Nick Baklanov of Hype Auditor, a marketing professional.

According to Baklanov, the number of virtual influencers has more than tripled to 130 in two years, indicating that Facebook’s investment in the metaverse, called a virtual reality version of the internet, will result in an industrial boom.

“Virtual influencers are better qualified than anyone else to play the role of the first occupants of the metaverse,” he continued.

Lil Miquela, the LA-based “robot It-Girl” who has worked with Prada and Calvin Klein and earns an estimated $7,000 every post, is thought to be the highest virtual earner.

Knox Frost, a 21-year-old AI “universal adaptor” from Atlanta, was recruited by the World Health Organization to broadcast coronavirus safety information to his 700,000 followers.

As technology develops, computer-generated pop stars such as Hatsune Miku from Japan and Luo Tianyi from China, as well as virtual K-Pop groups Eternity and K/DA, have led the way for younger “stars” throughout Asia.

