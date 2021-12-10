Asia’s stock markets will open with a dip, following Wall Street’s lead.

Following a negative lead from Wall Street, Asian markets opened mainly down on Friday, as investors awaited the release of a key US inflation report later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong slid 0.27 percent to 24,188.24, while the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo fell 0.57 percent.

Shanghai has also taken a hit.

European and US financial markets fell the day before as traders followed developments concerning the Omicron coronavirus type and the consequences from China’s property crisis.

This put an end to a three-day run that had sent Wall Street back to near-record levels.

Despite statistics revealing that new registrations for US unemployment help dropped dramatically this week, dropping them to levels not seen since 1969 for the second time this year, the Dow ended flat. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 both declined.

The FTSE 100 index in London fell 0.2 percent as the UK government strengthened virus restrictions in the country.

“It’s apparent that the momentum we experienced at the start of the week has gone,” said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“Investors are leery of the main central bank meetings coming up next week, and they are hesitant to take on too much risk ahead of them.”

Traders were looking forward to the release of the latest US consumer pricing data on Friday, which is expected to indicate that inflation rose last month.

A Federal Reserve meeting next week could provide insight on the pace of tapering and interest rate hikes.

In a note released Thursday, Morgan Stanley economists and strategists said that key Fed figures “have signaled a hawkish shift in their policy stance, catalyzed by increasing discomfort with elevated inflation against a backdrop of robust growth and ongoing strengthening in labor market conditions.”

“We’ve revised our Fed prediction and now expect the (Federal Open Market Committee) to start hiking rates in September 2022, two quarters sooner than we previously predicted.”

Seoul, Taipei, and Wellington, as well as Singapore, were all down marginally in Asia on Friday.

Investors were particularly concerned about China’s property sector’s debt crisis.

Two big Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion in bonds owed to foreign creditors, according to Fitch Ratings.

Fitch said Evergrande has defaulted on more than $1.2 billion in bond obligations for the first time, downgrading the company’s position to a limited default rating.

