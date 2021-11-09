Asia’s stock markets have risen after Wall Street set a new high.

Following another record on Wall Street, Asian markets crept higher on Tuesday, with optimism about the recovery outlook eclipsing long-standing inflation fears, with forecasts for even more gains.

Traders have been in a good mood since the Fed announced its plan to withdraw its massive financial support last week, but warned it would raise interest rates carefully, while analysts said other central banks have been less eager to tighten policy than investors had expected.

Nonetheless, the Fed warned in a carefully regarded report on Monday that if there is another Covid rise or the economy stops, the rally across markets could quickly reverse, as well as raising concerns about the impact of China’s housing crisis.

The news that US senators had enacted President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure program and that the country had reopened to vaccinated travelers from more than 30 countries helped all three main indexes in New York set record highs for the second day in a row.

All of this comes on the heels of Pfizer’s statement that a medication to treat Covid had shown to be extremely effective, bringing the world one step closer to eradicating the condition.

And markets analyst Louis Navellier expressed optimism about the future.

“I believe we’ll be 18% to 20% higher by the end of January than we are now,” he wrote in a note. “That’s a bold claim.” However, we have a lot of results coming out, seasonal strength, and a Fed that is accommodative.” In early trade, Asia, which had a difficult Monday, managed to follow Wall Street’s lead. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta all saw their stock markets rise.

Despite this, the threat of inflation remains, with prices at multi-year highs due to supply chain snarls, rising energy costs, and a rebound in demand as the economy returns to normal.

While the Federal Reserve has stated that it will be cautious in raising borrowing costs, Vic Chair Richard Clarida has stated that the economy may be ready for a boost by the end of 2022.

“While we are clearly a long way from raising interest rates,” he said he believes the “necessary conditions for lifting the federal funds rate target range by year-end 2022” will have been met.

Other top Fed officials, on the other hand, were more pessimistic about the outlook and the timing of a rate hike.

“So, there is the conclusion.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.