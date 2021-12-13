Asia’s stock markets have risen after the Wall Street rally.

Following Wall Street’s record-breaking lead, Asian equities climbed in early Monday activity.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was up 1.03 percent, while the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was up 1.09 percent.

Despite the consumer price index rising 6.8% in November, Friday’s gains on Wall Street, where the broad-based S&P 500 added more than 0.9 percent to finish at 4,712.02, breaking a record set last month, occurred despite the consumer price index rising 6.8% in November.

Such a spike in inflation would indicate that the US Federal Reserve’s ultra-loose monetary policy will be tapered sooner rather than later, a change that markets have been anticipating for months.

Jerome Powell, the Fed’s chairman, has already indicated that the tapering of stimulus payments would be accelerated. Many observers predict that the central bank will raise interest rates twice in 2022.

Following a two-day policy meeting, Powell will provide an update to the markets this week.

Traders, on the other hand, were unconcerned with the data, partly because inflation was widely forecast.

Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, and Wellington were all slightly higher in Asia on Monday. Shanghai was also on the rise.

In Tokyo, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said, “the market is looking at the Bank of Japan’s Tankan” quarterly business survey, which is released 10 minutes before the opening bell.

According to the most recent survey, Japan’s big manufacturers are still wary about the economy’s prospects, with business mood remaining unchanged for the quarter as fears about the pandemic persist.

Analysts said that some investors may take a wait-and-see approach ahead of the Fed meeting.

“Global equities had a solid run last week, and we’ll see if the goodwill carries over into what is a giant when it comes to event risk,” Pepperstone Financial’s Chris Weston wrote in a note.

He noted that the Fed, as well as the latest on the Omicron version of the coronavirus, should drive sentiment.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 1.02 percent at 28,727.19.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 1.36 percent to 24,321.99.

Shanghai’s Composite Index is up 1.10 percent to 3,706.55 points.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.6 percent to 35,970.99. (close)

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.4 percent at 7,291.78. (close)

Euro/dollar: $1.1304, down from $1.1317.

The pound/dollar exchange rate is now 1.3259, up from $1.3225.

Euro/pound: 85.26 pence, down from 85.29 pence.

Dollar/yen: 113.56 yen, up from 113.37 yen.

At $72.56 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is up 0.89 percent.

Brent North Sea crude is trading at $75.97 per barrel, up 0.82 percent.