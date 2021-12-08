Asia’s stock markets are rising, but concerns over Chinese real estate remain.

On Wednesday, Asian equities opened higher, extending a Wall Street surge, but concerns over China’s debt-ridden property sector lingered.

According to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Chinese real estate business Kaisa Group Holdings froze share trading just before the opening bell, “waiting the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information.”

Kaisa, China’s 27th-largest property firm but one of the country’s most indebted, became the latest company to frighten investors when it disclosed on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt exchange that would have bought it critical time.

After Beijing tightened home-buying regulations and launched a regulatory assault on speculation, China’s real estate market, which is a crucial growth driver in the world’s second-largest economy, has cooled in recent months.

Several prominent developers have been affected by the changes, including China Evergrande, the country’s second-largest by volume and a company saddled with billions of dollars in debt.

Evergrande missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors on Tuesday, raising the possibility of a default as the company prepares for a government-backed mega-restructuring.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.06 percent as the business day began in Hong Kong.

The Nikkei 225 index, the benchmark in Tokyo, was up 1.20 percent.

“Investors were heartened by receding fears over the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, as well as rises in US high-tech equities,” Mizuho Securities wrote in a note.

The stock market in Sydney and Wellington both rose by more than 1%. Seoul, Jakarta, and Taipei all saw minor increases, while Singapore saw a tiny decrease.

Investors praised early indications that the latest Covid-19 type may be less severe than earlier versions, sending Wall Street stocks higher for a second consecutive session Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up 3%.

Stocks in London surged 1.5 percent, Frankfurt increased 2.8 percent, and Paris had its best day of the year with a rise of 2.9 percent.

When word of the new variation initially hit traders’ screens on November 26, world markets and oil had plummeted.

Investors are now positive about the outlook in the run-up to Christmas, following a rollercoaster ride since then.

“It’s not like everything is fine again,” said Briefing.com market analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“It’s just that things aren’t as bad,” says one analyst, “which is a wonderful impression for a market that has witnessed some big weakness beneath the index surface and believes those downside moves were excessive.”

The pleasant vibes spread as well. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.