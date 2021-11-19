Asia’s stock markets are mostly higher, but Alibaba’s plunge has hammered Hong Kong.

On an otherwise strong day for Asian markets, Hong Kong plunged, with Chinese ecommerce behemoth Alibaba losing more than 10% of its value after announcing a poorer forecast.

Alibaba announced on Thursday that its second-quarter net profit fell 81 percent and revenue grew less than expected, owing to the impact of sluggish economic growth and a government crackdown on the internet sector.

The company, which was once the poster child for China’s high-flying private enterprises, also said income growth for the rest of the fiscal year fell short of expectations, and that certain factors, such as “changes in laws, regulations, and (the) regulatory environment” such as those relating to privacy and data, could have an even greater impact on results.

The dramatic drop in Hong Kong paralleled a more than 11% drop in its New York shares, and it comes after a tumultuous year in which the corporation has been caught in the crossfire of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on companies it believes are becoming too powerful.

With Alibaba as a major player on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, the market plummeted 1.7 percent, and other internet companies like as Tencent, NetEase, and XD also suffered losses.

However, losses in Asia were modest, with only Wellington and Manila suffering casualties.

Tokyo rose as the government revealed plans to pump about $500 billion into the Japanese economy to help the country recover from the pandemic.

Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, and Jakarta all saw increases.

Traders were given a strong start by Wall Street, which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at all-time highs, however the focus remains on rising inflation and rising expectations that central banks may tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later.

Due to growing energy costs and global supply chain snarls, prices in the United States have risen to levels not seen in three decades, 18 years in Canada, and ten years in the United Kingdom.

Interest rates have already been raised in other nations, notably South Korea and New Zealand, and the Bank of England is expected to follow suit before the end of the year.

However, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve, which has already declared plans to phase off its massive bond-buying program but is now under pressure to raise borrowing prices as soon as mid-2022.

“Near-term concerns include banks’ revisions to when the Fed will begin raising overnight interest rates in 2022, Fed statements about recognizing broader-based inflation trends, and the potential of a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.