Asia’s stock markets are mixed as investors focus on Omicron and China’s IT woes.

In early trade Monday, Asian markets were uneven, owing to concerns over the Omicron version of the coronavirus, as well as dismal US jobs data and faltering Chinese tech businesses.

The Omicron form has been found all across the world, but no deaths have been reported. Authorities around the world are trying to figure out how contagious it is and how successful existing vaccines are at combating it.

While additional evidence is needed, top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron variety is “a bit hopeful.”

Nonetheless, the increased strain has raised concerns that the global economy may be jeopardized as governments reintroduce restrictions that many had anticipated would be lifted.

In a note, Kim Mundy, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said, “Omicron-related concern will continue while market players wait to learn about the strain’s severity, infectiousness, and resistance.”

“Any travel-related and reopening rebound could be pushed back even further by Omicron, and this continued’stop-start’ approach to reopening could result in poorer near-term growth,” said Alexander Wolf, head of Asia investment strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank in Hong Kong.

“From a stock viewpoint, given the number of unknowns and the uncertain impact on GDP and policy, we’ll probably see some near-term volatility.”

Tokyo finished lower on virus fears and evidence of a likely hawkish turn in US interest rates. Seoul and Sydney were the first to rise.

Also falling were shares in technology companies in Hong Kong, where news last week that Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing would begin the process of delisting from the New York Stock Exchange sent them tumbling.

The move comes after a year of sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdowns that have harmed large internet companies with significant sway over customers’ lives, such as Alibaba and Tencent.

In afternoon trading on Monday, the Hang Seng Tech index, which represents the 30 largest tech businesses in the southern Chinese city, fell by over 3%.

Alibaba’s stock dropped 8.3% in early trade as the company revealed the most significant reorganization of its top management since a huge antitrust settlement.

Softbank, whose Vision Fund owns a significant stake in Didi, was also hit by the delisting, losing 9% on Monday as a result of the company’s troubles and other regulatory bad news.

