Asia’s stock markets are down because to Omicron and concerns over the US jobs data.

In early trading on Monday, Asian markets dipped significantly, owing to concerns about the Omicron variety of Covid-19, as well as poor US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech giants on Wall Street.

The Omicron form has been found in 38 countries, but no deaths have been reported, prompting officials around the world to race to figure out how contagious it is and how efficient existing vaccines are at combating it.

While additional evidence is needed, top US pandemic expert Anthony Fauci stated Sunday that preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 type is “a bit hopeful.”

Nonetheless, the increased strain has raised concerns that the global economy may be jeopardized as governments reintroduce restrictions that many had anticipated would be lifted.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the latest strain might stymie global recovery, saying that “a new variation that could spread very quickly can damage confidence.”

In a note, Kim Mundy, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said, “Omicron-related concern will continue while market players wait to learn about the strain’s severity, infectiousness, and resistance.”

Tokyo, Seoul, and Australia also sank in morning trading, tracking those fears and signals of a potential hawkish change in US rates.

Also falling were shares in technology companies in Hong Kong, where news last week that Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing would begin the process of delisting from the New York Stock Exchange sent them tumbling.

Alibaba shares slumped 8.3% in early trade, as the company announced the greatest turnover of its top management since a huge fine for antitrust violations. Alibaba is still reeling from the effects of Beijing’s broad regulatory crackdown on big business.

After a week in which the Federal Reserve signaled an intention to expedite the withdrawal of its monetary stimulus and possibly boost rates sooner, losses in the US were also driving markets down.

Disappointing US jobs statistics released on Friday added to the pessimism, indicating that the world’s largest economy added only 210,000 jobs last month, less than half of what economists had predicted.

Analysts praised the data for being better than the headline figure, noting that the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent, down four-tenths of a point from the previous month. Also, since the epidemic, the labor force participation rate has risen to its greatest level.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.60 percent at 27,861.71.

