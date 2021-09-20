Asian Stocks Fall Ahead of the Fed, as Hong Kong Drops Once More.

In holiday-shortened trade, Asian markets slumped Monday, weighed down by a slew of factors including the Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce monetary policy, soaring Delta infections, China’s regulatory crackdown, and signs of a global downturn.

As interest payments on some of China Evergrande’s debts come due, fears of the struggling property giant’s imminent collapse – which analysts warn may have a devastating spillover into the larger economy – have resurfaced.

The selling came after another setback on Wall Street, where investors are keeping an eye on Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar spending proposals, as well as concerns that lawmakers have yet to lift the US debt ceiling, putting the country at risk of defaulting on its debt commitments.

The Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week is being widely watched, with some analysts speculating that it will set a timeframe for phasing out its massive bond-buying program, which was implemented last year to help the economy and stock markets.

Officials have indicated that they will begin tapering before the end of the year in order to keep inflation under control, though they have not specified how much or when.

Wednesday’s statement comes as a number of other central banks across the world prepare to make decisions, with many of them considering tightening their monetary policies.

The decision to shut down financial markets comes as the Delta variety spreads rapidly over the world, pushing some governments to reintroduce lockdowns or other tight containment measures.

China is one of them, with a new epidemic raising concerns about the impact on the world’s second-largest economy and a vital engine of global growth.

Another key source of concern for traders is Evergrande’s financial issue, which is on the verge of defaulting on more than $300 billion in debt, with many fearing a contagion effect that would hit other property firms, banks, and small investors.

Traders are keeping a close eye on the company because it is set to pay interest on some of its loans and bonds on Monday and Thursday.

Despite the escalating situation, the government has yet to intervene to save the company.

According to analysts, while leaders are attempting to reduce excessive risk-taking, they will most likely work to keep the problem from becoming uncontrollable.

“The central government’s aim of social stability makes restructuring with haircuts for loan holders more feasible, but spillovers to other publicly traded property developers imply there will almost certainly be a real economy impact. Brief News from Washington Newsday.