Asian stock markets are rising, but traders are keeping a wary eye on inflation.

Asian stock markets mainly climbed on Monday, building on a recent rally after another strong showing on Wall Street, though concerns about inflation remained.

While traders remain optimistic about the global economy’s recovery, the rise in prices at rates not seen in decades has traders anxious that central banks may have to tighten monetary policy sooner and more forcefully than previously expected.

And data released this week from the United States showed that consumer sentiment is at a 10-year low, implying that the problem is affecting people’s wallets, increasing pressure on the Federal Reserve to intervene.

Ho