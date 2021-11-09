Asian markets rise after Wall Street sets a new high, and Bitcoin reaches a new high.

Following another record on Wall Street, Asian markets mainly rose Tuesday, while bitcoin set a new high, with optimism about the economic outlook beating out long-standing inflation fears, and predictions for many more gains to come.

Traders have been in a good mood since the US Federal Reserve announced last week that it will withdraw its massive financial support but would proceed with caution in rising interest rates. Other central banks, according to analysts, have been less eager to tighten policy than markets had expected.

Nonetheless, the Fed warned in a carefully regarded report on Monday that if there is another Covid rise or the economy stops, the rally across markets could quickly reverse, as well as raising concerns about the impact of China’s housing crisis.

The news that US lawmakers had enacted President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure program, as well as the reopening of the country to vaccinated travelers from more than 30 countries, helped all three main indexes in New York hit record highs for the second day in a row.

All of this came on the heels of Pfizer’s statement that a medication to treat Covid had shown to be extremely effective, bringing the world one step closer to eradicating the disease.

Louis Navellier, a market analyst, expressed his optimism about the future.

“I believe we’ll be 18% to 20% higher by the end of January than we are now,” he wrote in a note. “That is a bold claim. However, we have a slew of results to look forward to, as well as seasonal strength and a dovish Fed.” Asia, which had a rough day on Monday, was able to mainly follow Wall Street’s lead.

Tokyo, Sydney, Mumbai, and Singapore all fell, while Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, and Jakarta all increased.

In early trade, London and Paris were down, while Frankfurt was up.

According to statistics provider CoinGecko, Bitcoin achieved a new high of $68,513 as the total value of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $3 trillion.

“This breakout in bitcoin could herald the start of a final push-up for the fourth quarter before the crypto market shows more strong consolidation into next year,” according to a technical-strategy study released by Fundstrat on Monday.

“Strength in bitcoin, ethereum, and a slew of other cryptocurrencies appears to be on the way in the next weeks.”

Despite this, the threat of inflation remains, with prices at multi-year highs due to supply chain snarls, rising energy costs, and a rebound in demand as the economy returns to normal.

