Asian markets remain steady as the focus shifts to inflation and the Biden-Xi summit.

On trading floors, rising inflation was the main source of concern for Asian investors on Tuesday, but all eyes were on a virtual summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping as the two superpowers plot their way through a period of tension.

Thanks to ultra-loose central bank monetary policies put in place at the start of the epidemic, global markets have experienced nearly 18 months of solid increases, with many setting record or multi-year highs.

However, now that the recovery is well underway and people are returning to some sort of normalcy, inflation is skyrocketing to levels not seen in decades as a result of a surge in demand.