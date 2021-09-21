Asian markets have stabilized following the Rout, but Evergrande’s concerns remain.

On Tuesday, Asian equities varied, with investors maintaining a wary eye on struggling property giant China Evergrande after worries of its collapse caused a sell-off across global markets.

The issue at one of China’s top developers led to a gloomy mood on trading floors, where dealers were also juggling the Federal Reserve’s predicted tightening of monetary policy, mounting Covid infections, and a sluggish global economy.

Meanwhile, a fight in Washington over raising the US debt ceiling has raised fears that the US may default on its debt obligations, resulting in a disastrous default.

Hong Kong-listed real estate companies, which suffered the brunt of the selling on Monday, losing more than 10% of their value, were able to eke out gains in the morning as bargain-hunters rushed in. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty.

The next chapter in the Evergrande saga is set to begin on Thursday, with the company – which is engulfed in debts totaling more than $300 billion – due to pay interest to investors on two notes. The corporation is expected to default on the payments, according to most analysts, but it does have a 30-day grace period after that.

Analysts say the market’s uneasiness stems from a lack of clarification from China’s leaders, who were on national holiday on Monday and Tuesday.

Evergrande’s problems have been exacerbated by Beijing’s harsh new laws aimed at reining in runaway debt among the country’s developers, effectively cutting off the company’s capacity to complete projects and generate revenue.

“Even though most people don’t anticipate Evergrande to collapse overnight,” Standard Chartered analyst Ding Shuang said, “the quiet and lack of big policy steps from officials is making everyone panic.”

“I expect China to at least offer some verbal support in the near future to help calm things down.”

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent after falling more than 3% on Monday.

After last week’s slump, which was fueled by preparations for a government crackdown on the industry, Henderson Land, New World Development, Sino Land, and Sun Hung Kai Properties all saw increases, as did Macau-based casino operators.

In Sydney and Singapore, there were also gains.

Tokyo fell 2% as traders returned after a long weekend caught up with the worldwide sell-off that began on Monday. Wellington, Manila, and Jakarta all experienced losses.

Aside from Evergrande, this week's focus is on the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, with experts assuming that it will lay out a timeline for reducing the massive bond-buying monetary easing program that began in 2008.