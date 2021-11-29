Asian markets have fallen again, although Europe and crude oil have recovered from the virus outbreak.

Asia’s stock markets have fallen once more. Monday, European markets and oil rallied significantly after last week’s painful crash fueled by news of the Omicron virus strain, as investors analyze its threat to the global economic recovery.

On Friday, stock markets throughout the world plummeted after news of the significantly mutated form, which some believe could elude immunizations, causing numerous governments to impose flight bans and establish extra containment measures from southern Africa, where it was identified.

The crisis heightened an already nervous attitude on trading floors, which had been exacerbated by rising inflation and central banks beginning to reverse their ultra-loose monetary policies in order to prevent price inflation from spiraling out of control.

“The uncertainty surrounding Omicron has caused a rethinking of the global economic picture,” stated Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank. “A fresh Covid wave may or may not be more infectious or lethal, but markets are likely to remain nervous until we know.” Some traders were comforted by statements from two South African health specialists who indicated Omicron symptoms were moderate thus far, despite the World Health Organization’s warning.

Analysts warned, however, that markets would stay jittery until more information about the variant became available.

“Perhaps we have a very contagious yet mild strain,” StoneX Financial’s Matt Simpson speculated. “And if that’s the case, stocks might surge through December (as initial jitters fade) as investors refocus on Fed tightening and, of course, Santa’s rally.” “We really need some more answers to figure out the impact on growth,” Priya Misra of TD Securities noted.

“Uncertainty is priced into risk assets.”

Wall Street’s three main indexes were all down more than 2%, while London, Paris, and Frankfurt were all down at least 3.6 percent.

Crude, on the other hand, plummeted off a cliff on its worst day since WTI plunged below $0 at the start of the pandemic, with dealers worried about the impact on demand if more lockdowns are implemented.

Asian stocks, which were also hit hard by selling pressure on Friday, extended their losses on Monday.

Tokyo led the declines, falling 1.6 percent, as Japan announced it would reintroduce rigorous border controls, prohibiting all new foreign arrivals, just weeks after loosening entry restrictions. Travel stocks took a knock as a result of the announcement, with JAL and ANA each losing approximately 4%.

Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, and Manila have all pulled back. However, Shanghai dropped as well. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.