Asian markets fall as the Fed’s upbeat tone gives way to China’s Delta.

Traders struggled to prolong Wall Street’s surge in Asian trade Tuesday, with data suggesting China’s economic rebound has been hampered by an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta Covid strain jolting mood.

The upbeat mood sparked by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s commitment to be cautious in withdrawing the bank’s massive financial support looked to have faded, replaced by new worries about Beijing’s assault on private businesses and the ever-present threat of the coronavirus.

New York’s S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes set new highs on Tuesday, but China’s services sector activity dropped for the first time since February 2020, according to data issued by the country.

Authorities enforced stringent travel restrictions across large swaths of the country this month to contain the country’s greatest Covid epidemic since the pandemic began last year, affecting dozens of cities and affecting tens of millions of people.

Flights were canceled, tourist attractions were closed, and events were canceled in an attempt to halt the flare-up.

According to Natwest Markets’ Liu Peiqian, the data “reflected the outsized and asymmetric shock on the service sector from Covid-related restrictions.”

While new case numbers have been brought back under control, Liu warned that any future spikes will most likely harm the services sector.

The problem arose as several other countries, including Australia and New Zealand, were compelled to take drastic measures to combat an outbreak of diseases while also dealing with vaccination rollout issues.

Due to persisting concerns over the impact of Delta on the economy, analysts said US Treasury yields remained down, indicating stronger demand for safe-haven assets.

Priya Misra of TD Securities told Bloomberg Television, “The bond market is getting a little worried about the economic prospects.”

“I honestly believe the economy is fundamentally strong,” she added. If the economy keeps up, which we anticipate it will, rates will begin to push higher by the end of the year, especially in the long run.”

All of Tokyo, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta were in the red. Sydney and Wellington drew closer together.

Hong Kong was among the worst-affected, with its stock tumbling more than 1% as IT businesses faced new pressure after China announced new laws allowing under-18s to only play computer games for three hours per week, as Beijing desired. Brief News from Washington Newsday.