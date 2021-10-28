Asian markets fall as inflation and the recovery come back into focus.

Fears of rising inflation and pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy pushed Asian stock markets lower on Thursday, as investors consider the end of the age of cheap money, while rising Covid infections serve as a reminder that the pandemic is far from ended.

Ahead of a payment deadline, ongoing concerns about China’s massive property sector and the future of large developer Evergrande were also in the spotlight, as was uncertainty regarding Joe Biden’s social expenditure proposal.

However, a spate of positive corporate earnings has given trading floors a much-needed boost, helping to push markets to multi-year or record highs this week, even as Apple and Amazon report later in the day.

Initial optimism that the global economic recovery would last well into next year has faded in recent months as traders examine the impact of increasing inflation, with prices in certain nations growing at rates not seen in decades due to supply chain snarls and skyrocketing demand.

As a result, numerous central banks have raised interest rates earlier than expected or withdrawn their loose money policies to keep inflation under control.

The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday that it would terminate its massive bond-buying program and signaled that interest rates would rise sooner than expected in 2022.

The move comes as South Korean and New Zealand finance ministers boosted borrowing costs, and as the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia gear up for takeoff.

Meanwhile, by the end of the year, the Federal Reserve is projected to begin reducing its massive bond-buying program and raise interest rates in the middle of 2022.

The European Central Bank’s policy meeting later in the day is expected to provide further clarity on the bank’s own objectives.

Following Wall Street’s lead, Asia followed suit, with Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Jakarta, and Manila all falling.

Biden was battling Democratic leaders in Washington to reconcile differences over their massive social-spending package, as several lawmakers warned that an agreement was unlikely.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that the budget plan was “getting closer to passage,” a major centrist senator later denounced a new tax on billionaires as a non-starter in order to fund the $1.5-$2 trillion package.

Following data showing a large increase in US inventories, oil prices plummeted more than 2%, extending Wednesday's severe declines.