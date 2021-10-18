Asian markets fall as a result of rising inflation, and China’s growth slows even more.

On Monday, Asian markets suffered as concerns about inflation resurfaced, with commodity prices rebounding and central banks ready to tighten their ultra-easy monetary policies.

Data showed that China’s economy, the world’s second-largest, slowed even further in the third quarter, beset by a property-sector crisis and an impending energy shortage.

The losses come after a robust run-up last week around the world, fueled by a great start to the earnings season, which served to divert attention away from rising prices.

However, a further rise in oil prices — WTI is at a seven-year high, while Brent is at a three-year high — has refocused attention on the possibility of inflation.

Chinese factory-gate costs hit a quarter-century high in September, according to data released last week, while wholesale inflation in the United States touched a new high.

New Zealand announced on Monday that prices have risen at their fastest rate in a decade.

The data has intensified pressure on central banks around the world to tighten the loose monetary policies implemented at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which have been critical to a successful economic and equity market recovery.

Some banks, notably those in South Korea and New Zealand, have already raised borrowing fees, while the Bank of England has said it is on the verge of doing so.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve is likely to start tapering its bond-buying program before the end of the year, with some analysts predicting that interest rates might be raised as early as 2023.

For several months, the threat of increasing rates and less cheap cash has impacted on sentiment, and assurances that inflation would be only transitory have been surpassed by rising energy costs due to global reopenings and a resurgence in demand.

The easing of travel restrictions into the United States, which will take effect next month, is expected to push costs further higher.

“How risk markets react to the bringing forward of rate hike expectations, as well as anecdotes from profit reporting season to see how firms are dealing with higher input costs and to what extent they are able to pass this on to consumers, will be key to watch this week,” said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Manila, and Jakarta were all down in early trade, while Sydney and Taipei gained ground.

As a result of a crackdown on real estate, China’s GDP slowed to 4.9 percent in July-September, slightly slower than projections. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.