Asian markets continue to rise in response to the global rally, but Omicron continues to cast a shadow.

As investors assess the implications of the fast-spreading Omicron variety, most Asian markets climbed on Wednesday, extending a global comeback after their recent sell-off.

Fears over the new Covid variety and government steps to contain it, which come just as central banks begin to remove the huge financial support put in place at the start of the pandemic, have slowed the year-and-a-half-long surge across markets.

Traders are also watching developments in Washington, where Vice President Joe Biden expressed optimism that he might secure the crucial support of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who warned Sunday that he would reject the current package, casting doubt on the president’s economic agenda.

Asian markets rebounded Tuesday after being hammered on Monday, due to a good dose of bargain-hunting, and the optimistic vibes spread to Wall Street and Europe.

The purchase was aided by hopes that the US Food and Drug Administration will approve Pfizer and Merck & Co. medicines to treat Covid-19 as soon as this week, offering new tools to combat the condition.

Analysts warned, however, that with trading thinning as the holiday season approaches, volatility would remain high until the new year, and Asian shares fluctuated throughout the morning.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta all had increases, while Sydney and Wellington saw decreases.

As the festive mood increases hope for an uptick in demand, oil markets followed suit, with both main contracts continuing Tuesday’s big gains, while a highly watched report revealed US stockpiles fell again last week.

As some countries reimpose strong measures — the Netherlands is under a Christmas lockdown — raising worries about the recovery, Omicron remains the biggest source of concern for investors, while inflation continues to wreak havoc on trade floors.

However, observers are optimistic that when vaccines take effect, economies will return to some form of normalcy.

Wealth Enhancement Group’s Nicole Webb is optimistic that the reopening will resume in due time.

“While this variety is huge and the impact is powerful,” she told Bloomberg TV, “I still have my rose-colored glasses heading into the New Year because beneath the surface there is still a lot of potential” away from “worn out” or “frothy” transactions.

Meanwhile, evidence that Omicron may be less severe than previously thought are giving some hope.

According to Rodrigo Catril of the National Australia Bank, the variation “is having and will continue to have an influence on the world economy.”

