Asian markets are tracking Wall Street’s rally as the United States avoids default for the time being.

After Republicans announced an agreement to expand the country’s borrowing ceiling, Asian markets surged Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief that the United States appeared to be on the verge of avoiding a catastrophic debt default.

The decision by Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to arrange a virtual meeting gave a much-needed boost to trading floors, which have been starved of good news in recent weeks as they grapple with a slew of issues, including increasing inflation, a projected taper of monetary policy, and a mounting energy crisis.

With only days until the US runs out of money, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a cease-fire, enabling Democrats to vote on raising the debt ceiling and allowing the government to pay its payments until December.

Many experts and top officials, including Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, had warned that missing US repayment obligations would send the economy into recession and risk another financial crisis, and Democrats have expressed support for the measure.

“We’re going to pay our obligations,” Democratic Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders said. “We have two months to figure out where we go from here.”

The offer lifted a gloomy cloud from the markets, causing Wall Street’s three major indexes to awaken from their slumber and end the day in positive territory.

On Thursday, Asia took the lead, with Hong Kong gaining more than 2% and Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, and Taipei all gaining more than 1%. The cities of Sydney and Manila were also in the black.

Observers, however, pointed out that the agreement is simply a temporary reprieve, and that a similar impasse is expected in two months.

Jen Psaki, a spokesperson for the White House, encouraged Republicans not to “kick the can down the road.”

The announcement that Biden and Xi will undertake direct conversations before the end of the year, although over the internet, added to the excitement, fueling hopes for a softening of the superpowers’ increasingly icy relationship.

In Zurich, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, had a six-hour discussion.

Concerns about an energy shortage were also alleviated significantly Wednesday as US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm suggested tapping into part of the country’s enormous crude reserves to keep prices from reaching seven new highs this week.

As the world economy emerges from Covid-19 lockdowns, the price of a barrel of oil has soared, while the approaching northern hemisphere winter has led to