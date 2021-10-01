Asian markets are tracking Wall Street’s debt-fueled sell-off, which is causing interest rates to rise.

Investors were concerned about the likelihood of increasing borrowing costs, a possible US debt default, and indicators that the global recovery is stalling, thus Asian markets fell sharply on Friday.

While the fourth quarter is traditionally a profitable time for traders, it has begun in much the same way that the previous one ended, with worry replacing hope that the worst of the pandemic has passed.

The fact that US lawmakers had finally enacted legislation to avoid a costly government shutdown did little to alleviate fears about their inability to reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling.

Top officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, have warned that if the government does not act before the cash runs out in mid-October, it will be unable to pay its obligations and will default, resulting in an economic disaster.

At the same time, Democrats continue to feud over Joe Biden’s multi-billion-dollar infrastructure and social-spending initiatives, which will face a difficult time getting through Congress.

Investors are also anticipating the Fed’s enormous bond-buying program being tapered by the end of the year.

The decision will put an end to the huge financial assistance provided at the outbreak of the epidemic, which has been a fundamental driver of global economic and equity recovery. Interest rates could be raised before the end of 2023, according to observers.

The bank’s monetary tightening – which is being echoed in other economies – is aimed at taming a significant rise in inflation brought on by the global economy, supply chain bottlenecks, and rising commodity prices.

On Thursday, all three major Wall Street indexes finished in the negative, with the S&P 500 losing more than 4% in September.

Asia quickly followed suit.

Tokyo lost 2% after investors ignored the Tankan business survey, which showed that confidence among major Japanese manufacturers had improved for the fifth quarter in a row.

Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, and Jakarta were among the cities that suffered losses.

The markets in Hong Kong and mainland China were closed for the holiday.

As beleaguered property titan Evergrande teeters on the verge of defaulting on more than $300 billion in debt, a wary eye was cast on China, with the hope that officials, who have remained largely mum on the situation until now, could speak up during a week-long holiday.

Beijing’s crackdown on a variety of businesses, particularly IT companies, has also caused a stir. Brief News from Washington Newsday.