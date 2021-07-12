Asian markets are surging, setting new highs for Wall Street.

Traders were encouraged by a record performance on Wall Street, however fears about the fast-spreading Delta variant continue to weigh on confidence. Asian markets got off to a solid start Monday morning, recovering from last week’s turbulence, with traders heartened by a record performance on Wall Street.

A decision by China’s central bank to soften monetary policy significantly for lenders also helped, while this week’s events include US inflation data, interest rate decisions in various nations, and Chinese second-quarter growth figures.

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, will also present a policy report to US lawmakers, which will be keenly scrutinized for clues about the Fed’s plans in light of the economy’s robust recovery and rising virus infections.

Meanwhile, major US banks such as Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan will begin reporting results in earnest.

Despite concerns that vaccines are not being handed out quickly enough in some regions of the world as the delta strain spreads, all three major US indexes closed Friday at fresh highs, owing to optimism that the global resurgence will continue into next year.

New cases are increasing in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe, while deaths are still rare and hospitalizations are now manageable.

Early in trade, Asia took up the mantle. Tokyo increased by more than 2%, while Shanghai and Taipei each increased by about 1%. In addition, Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, and Wellington were all in the black.

Analysts were concerned, however, that investors were becoming overly reliant on central banks’ ultra-loose monetary policies.

“Unfortunately, it needs to be recognized that the longer rates remain where they are, the more we look toward tapering, the more severe and acute the reaction could be,” First Abu Dhabi Bank’s Simon Ballard told Bloomberg TV.

The People’s Bank of China announced that it had reduced the amount of cash that banks must have in reserve, releasing $154 billion into the world’s second largest economy.

“Though news of China’s State Council demanding just such a cut had been flagged earlier in the week, the timing and extent – i.e. applying to all lenders – was earlier and more aggressive than generally anticipated,” said Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.

Following Washington’s announcement of sanctions against 34 firms and individuals on Friday, investors will be keeping a close eye on China-US relations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.