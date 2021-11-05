Asian markets are struggling to keep up with Wall Street’s rally, with all eyes on US jobs.

Following the previous day’s advances, Asian markets were mixed on Friday, with investors focusing on the publication of vital US jobs data later in the day, as well as the prognosis for central bank monetary policy in the face of rising inflation.

After the Federal Reserve officially announced its plan to reduce the massive bond-buying program that has offered essential support since the epidemic began, equities throughout the world saw a good run-up on Thursday.

The announcement removed a lot of confusion about the government’s response to a jump in inflation that is projected to linger far longer than originally predicted, and it comes as other countries begin to ease off on their ultra-easy policies as the global economy improves.

However, traders were caught aback by the Bank of England’s decision not to raise rates on Thursday, despite recent hints from chairman Andrew Bailey that it would.

While the Fed’s board indicated that a hike was still on the cards in the coming months, it raised worries about how swiftly financial leaders would tighten policy, with projections for the Fed’s own hike timing being pushed back.

Bond yields, which suggest how interest rates will be priced in the future, fell after the news, raising fears of more uncertainty, especially as inflation remained stubbornly high due to supply chain snarls, high commodity costs, and wage growth. This has fueled speculation about a period of stagflation, in which prices rise but economic growth slows.

“Rates are a worldwide market,” Societe Generale’s Subadra Rajappa explained. “Market expectations for aggressive policy action appear to be being resisted by global central banks.” The pound dropped against the dollar as a result of the BoE decision, and it failed to recover on Friday, lying below $1.35 after previously being at $1.37.

Nonetheless, Wall Street set a new high, with tech companies benefiting the most because they are more susceptible to increasing borrowing prices.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit fresh highs for the fifth day in a row, while the Dow fell. Markets in Paris and Frankfurt reached fresh highs as well.

Asian investors, on the other hand, have failed to make up the slack. Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Seoul all dropped, while Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, and Jakarta all rose. Manila’s stock increased by more than 1% as anti-virus measures were relaxed in the Philippine capital.

Despite soaring demand and concerns about, OPEC and other major producers persisted to their agreement to gradually increase supply. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.