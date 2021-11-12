Asian markets are rising on optimism about the future, but inflation remains a concern.

Asian markets moved up as investors remained upbeat about the global economy’s prospects, while the dollar extended gains at the end of a week that saw inflation in the US and China reach levels not seen in decades.

A break in the crisis surrounding struggling Chinese developer Evergrande, as well as news that Beijing was considering loosening financial constraints in the property sector, gave the region some much-needed relief.

After two days of losses fueled by fears that a forecast-beating jump in prices last month would compel the Federal Reserve to wind down its massive bond-buying stimulus scheme sooner than expected and raise interest rates sooner, Wall Street delivered a broadly positive lead.

Analysts said dealers remained optimistic that the inflation spike would not last long and would level down as supply chains normalized and employment numbers increased, and that the Fed’s plan to gradually remove monetary support would not change.

Meanwhile, despite the rise in prices and difficulties obtaining supply, a better-than-expected earnings season has given traders hope that the recovery is still on track.

“We still don’t expect inflation to derail the equity rally,” said Mark Haefele of UBS Global Wealth Management. “Inflation could remain elevated in the coming months, and each inflation release that comes in above expectations has the potential to cause volatility in rate and equity markets,” he added.

Nonetheless, the expectation of rising rates has lifted the dollar, which is near a four-year high against the yen and is also up against the pound and euro.

Tokyo’s stock market surged by more than 1% as exporters benefitted from the cheaper yen, while Sydney and Seoul also rose by more than 1%. Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei, and Manila all saw increases, however Wellington and Jakarta struggled.

Hong Kong’s gains were extended on Thursday, aided by a recovery in technology companies, which have had a rough year as China cracks down on the sector.

Investors in the city were also given a lift on Thursday when it was announced that China Evergrande had satisfied its bond payment commitments ahead of schedule, avoiding a default and giving the company some breathing room as it struggles under a mountain of debt.

Evergrande is one of a handful of Chinese developers caught up in a regulatory crackdown on property speculation and leverage.

Authorities, on the other hand, appear to be reversing some rules, with state media suggesting measures to aid developers.