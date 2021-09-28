Asian markets are mostly lower due to taper fears, with a focus on the debt ceiling.

Most Asian markets fell on Tuesday as investors worried about the likelihood of higher borrowing costs in the United States as inflation rises, while US politicians’ failure to raise the debt ceiling is also causing jitters on trading floors.

Fears of the ailing Chinese developer Evergrande collapsing have subsided for the time being, while the problem is still being closely monitored.

The US central bank is poised to begin unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy within months, with the US economy back on track and numerous Federal Reserve members indicating their goals of increasing inflation and reducing unemployment are close to being realized.

At its meeting last week, the policy committee basically signaled such a move, while a frequently respected guide to the Fed’s interest rate intentions said a rate hike may happen as soon as the end of next year.

“For quite some time, central bankers have outlined how they intend to ‘normalize’ monetary policy. That procedure might begin shortly, according to AXA Investment Managers’ Chris Iggo.

“The realization of this has the potential to cause some rate and equity volatility.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Indexes declined, with tech firms particularly vulnerable to increasing interest rates.

The trend continued in Asia, with Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, and Manila following suit.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, gained more than 1% after being battered in recent weeks by China’s crackdown on a variety of industries, including internet enterprises and Macau-based casinos, as well as the Evergrande disaster. Shanghai managed to gain ground.

Initial concerns that the beleaguered firm’s demise would have a global impact have subsided, but there are still concerns that if the situation is not handled properly, the Chinese property sector, which accounts for a significant portion of the economy, might suffer a major setback.

The People’s Bank of China said on Monday that it would safeguard a “healthy property market” and defend buyers’ rights, in an attempt to calm investor outrage over Evergrande’s failure to complete their projects despite having taken their money.

The central bank’s remarks come after Beijing’s tightening of real estate regulations stifled enterprises’ capacity to invest and build structures, a significant cause of Evergrande’s troubles.

In a study, Zhong Linnan of GF Securities stated, “There may be fine-tuning of policies, even though a systemic relaxation of property limitations is unlikely.”

Investors are becoming increasingly concerned. Brief News from Washington Newsday.