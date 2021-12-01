Asian markets are mostly higher, and oil prices are rising as the Virus and the Federal Reserve keep their eyes on the situation.

As traders examine the prospects for the global economy after top pharma firms presented varying judgments on their vaccines’ efficacy against Omicron and the Federal Reserve made a hawkish shift on monetary policy, Asian markets mainly rallied Wednesday, while oil prices recovered.

On Tuesday, the region’s small recovery from the previous two days’ severe losses was flipped on its head as Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel warned the Financial Times that existing vaccines may not be as effective against the new Covid strain due to its plethora of mutations.

Other drugmakers, on the other hand, felt it was far too early to make a judgment, with the CEO of BioNTech, which partnered with Pfizer, predicting that patients will be protected from severe symptoms.

The less worrisome outlook from the other companies served to calm anxieties a little, as did the news that Moderna, Pfizer, and the backers of the Russian vaccination Sputnik V are already working on an Omicron-specific vaccine.

Analysts predicted that markets would remain turbulent while medical experts analyzed the overall outlook for Omicron.

“If medical experts believe that existing vaccines are’sufficient’ and/or the Omicron virulence is milder than the present Delta form by this time next week, the market should rally sharply,” said strategist Louis Navellier.

“Conclusions to the contrary might have a significant impact on the current bullish view for 2022,” he said.

“Uncertainty like this will undoubtedly send some investors to the sidelines, especially if they want to lock in the big returns they’ve already booked for 2021.”

Early trade in Tokyo and Hong Kong saw much-needed gains after the Bancel comments were revealed, while Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, and Jakarta also rose.

Sydney fell slightly after the interview was published Tuesday, but losses were offset by data showing Australia’s economy contracted less than expected in the third quarter.

Crude, which had been hammered on Friday and again Tuesday because to fears of further lockdowns and their impact on demand, saw some gains, with both main contracts up more than 2%.

The largely bullish performance across Asia followed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that the central bank will be eliminating its massive financial assistance measures at a faster pace than previously anticipated and raising interest rates next year.

Powell warned lawmakers that “obviously the risk of more persistent inflation has grown” as prices rose at their fastest rate in three decades.

