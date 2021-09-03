Asian markets are mostly higher ahead of the US jobs report, with Tokyo benefiting from the PM’s move.

Following another record close on Wall Street ahead of US jobs data, most Asian markets rallied on Friday, with Tokyo leading gains on prospects for further stimulus after Japan’s prime minister announced his resignation.

Concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variety, which weighed on confidence for much of August, gave way to optimism about the recovery prognosis at the end of a solid week.

Data showing that fewer individuals than expected applied for unemployment benefits in the US last week – the lowest since March 2020 – offered a good lead ahead of non-farm payrolls, which could have a big impact on the Federal Reserve’s efforts to reduce its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the bank would take its time winding down financial support and would be even more cautious in raising interest rates, although he gave no timetable. A positive jobs report, according to observers, would likely prompt the Fed to act sooner rather than later.

Following the statistics, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Wall Street concluded at new highs, and the buying spread to Asia.

Tokyo’s stock rose more than 2% after Yoshihide Suga said that he will not contest for the leadership of his ruling party, thereby terminating his tenure as premier and widening the field for his replacement.

Analysts believe the advances are being fueled by expectations that the incoming president will push for a massive spending plan to help the virus-ravaged economy. Fumio Kishida, Suga’s opponent in last year’s election, asked for tens of trillions of yen in investment to combat the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday.

The cities of Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Jakarta also saw increases.

However, Hong Kong and Shanghai slumped, with IT businesses being harmed by Alibaba’s $15 billion pledge to charity after Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the wealthy to do more to combat inequality.

Alibaba, which has been a target of Beijing’s crackdown on high-flying digital companies, said the funds would be used for “shared prosperity” projects.

However, the company’s stock dropped more than 3% in Hong Kong on Friday due to concerns over its bottom line.

“The gift does not guarantee that there would not be new restrictions to target at Alibaba,” Castor Pang of Core Pacific Yamaichi International HK said.

“It’s impacting the entire tech sector sentiment right now.”

Analysts, in the meantime. Brief News from Washington Newsday.