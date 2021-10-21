Asian markets are mixed, with Hong Kong dropping as the Evergrande sale falls through.

Investors balanced more upbeat profits against persistent concerns about inflation and central bank tapering in Asian markets on Thursday, as Hong Kong fell along with Evergrande after the property giant resumed trade after a unit sale fell through.

For much of this year, as central banks have been forced to tighten their ultra-loose, pandemic-era monetary policies, rising global prices have sent shivers through trading floors, but a spate of broadly on-target or forecast-beating business reports has provided a much-needed balm.

After the latest results, the Dow and S&P 500 closed within spitting distance of new highs, while traders dismissed a Federal Reserve economic summary that said transportation constraints and a shortage of goods had resulted in “significantly elevated prices” in most areas of the US, slowing growth.

In the morning, the gains seeped through to most of Asia, but some markets were unable to hold their gains. Sydney, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, and Bangkok all saw slight increases.

However, the news about China Evergrande casting a cloud over proceedings when it resumed trading after a more than two-week suspension to reveal the planned sale of its property services unit had collapsed sent Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Mumbai, and Jakarta all into the red.

It also said it couldn’t guarantee it would satisfy its debt obligations, just days before a 30-day grace period on an offshore bond expires this weekend, prompting fears of default and a huge reorganization.

The company’s stock plummeted more than 13% in the afternoon, and United First Partners’ Justin Tang warned that “without the influx of cash from the sale” of assets, the stock’s price “is going to take the elevator down.”

Evergrande Property Services Group had hoped that the $2.58 billion sale of a 50.1 percent interest would give it with much-needed funds to service its debts.

The services division’s stock dropped more than 4%, while Hopson Development, the company involved in the buyout talks, climbed more than 5%.

The news will rekindle concerns about the wider economy, given that the property sector accounts for a large portion of GDP and several other developers have lately missed loan payment deadlines.

The country’s economic growth in the third quarter was weaker than predicted, according to data released this week.

Nonetheless, top officials from China's People's Bank and regulators have insisted.