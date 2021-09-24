Asian markets are mixed, with an upbeat outlook but a simmering Evergrande crisis.

Friday saw Asian markets wobble as investors kept a close eye on developments in the Evergrande debt issue while maintaining a positive view for global recovery.

Investors strained to keep up with a Wall Street rally that followed news that the Federal Reserve would begin tapering its massive monetary easing program within months, which many saw as a sign that the world’s largest economy is on the mend.

The British and Norwegian central banks’ more hawkish stances suggested a similar outlook, while economists predicted that markets would conclude the year on a high note.

Concerns about Evergrande’s future added to the generally upbeat attitude, as did expectations that the United States would avoid defaulting on its debt.

Traders are keeping a careful eye on the devastated real estate corporation, which has yet to pay bondholders interest on a note due on Thursday. Nonetheless, the company has a 30-day grace period before being classified in default.

Fears that the company, one of China’s largest developers in the important property sector, would go bankrupt and take others down with it, jolting the local economy and maybe beyond, drove markets into a tailspin at the start of the week.

An news that it had agreed on a plan to stump up on a local bond payment calmed worried investors, as did predictions that Beijing would not allow the company go bankrupt totally, instead intervening to reorganize it.

Regulators asked the company, which is more than $300 billion in debt, to take whatever steps were necessary to avoid a near-term default on its offshore bonds, focus on completing construction projects, and refund individual investors on Thursday.

Leaders have made no definite statements about how they intend to address the problem, which is producing concern on trading floors.

However, there is a feeling that there will not be another “Lehman Moment” like the one that occurred in 2008 when Wall Street behemoth Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, causing global markets to crash.

In early Friday trading, investors were wary.

Tokyo led the way with a nearly 2% increase, followed by Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta. Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, and Wellington all saw their rankings drop.

"Two major near-term concerns that had been weighing on investors' minds recently – Evergrande's Lehman fears' and the US debt ceiling – have both subsided.