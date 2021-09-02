Asian markets are mixed, with an early rally stifled by China’s latest move.

Thursday’s Asian markets were uneven, with renewed concerns over China’s assault on digital firms countering optimism about the global economic prospects and lessening Covid concerns.

Despite a sluggish start on Wall Street, the day got off to a promising start, with stocks extending a recent gain as investors awaited the publication of vital US jobs data later in the day.

However, news that Chinese regulators had summoned Didi Chuxing and ten other auto platforms to give them a dressing down in the latest step against digital businesses it perceives as accumulating too much power jolted sentiment.

Officials requested that the companies, which included Meituan’s ride-hailing branch, stop their “disorderly expansion” and “vicious competition” techniques.

In a meeting on Wednesday, they were told that the business was plagued by bad behavior, such as hiring unqualified drivers and “shifting the risks of operations onto drivers,” according to a statement from the transport ministry.

The companies were advised to look into internal issues and “immediately rectify” bad behavior, while ride-hailing platforms were told to slash their fees and secure passengers’ personal information.

The decision comes after a slew of actions targeting tech companies as well as other industries such as private education, real estate, and video gaming.

Investors were taken aback by the announcement. After climbing more than 1% earlier in the day, Hong Kong fluctuated, finishing up but briefly sliding into negative territory. Meituan stayed in the black.

The People’s Bank of China’s decision to grant tens of billions of dollars in low-cost funding to lenders to assist them offer additional support to small and medium-sized businesses boosted the Hang Seng Index and Shanghai’s composite index.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Wellington, Manila, Mumbai, and Bangkok all had increases, while Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, and Jakarta all saw decreases.

London, Paris, and Frankfurt all started the day with lower prices.

On the trading floors, there is still a lot of optimism, thanks to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement last week that the bank intends to start reducing its ultra-loose monetary policy, but only gradually.

He also predicted that interest rates will remain at record lows for some time following, though he did not specify how long.

The announcement of US non-farm payrolls numbers on Friday will be keenly watched, with some analysts predicting that a good result might prompt the bank to begin its withdrawal as early as next month.

ADP, a private payroll company, reported on Wednesday that much fewer jobs were created last year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.