Asian markets are mixed as traders consider inflation and China’s slowing growth.

On Monday, stock markets were divided as inflation fears resurfaced, while a further slowdown in China’s economic growth added to worries over the country’s halting recovery.

The sluggish performance came after a good run-up last week throughout the world, fueled by a great start to the earnings season, which served to deflect attention away from rising prices.

However, a further rise in oil prices — WTI is at a seven-year high, while Brent is at a three-year high — has refocused attention on the possibility of inflation.

Chinese factory-gate costs hit a quarter-century high in September, according to data released last week, while wholesale inflation in the United States touched a new high. New Zealand announced on Monday that prices have risen at their fastest rate in a decade.

This has raised pressure on central banks around the world to tighten the loose monetary policies implemented at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which have been critical to a successful economic and share market recovery.

Some banks, notably those in South Korea and New Zealand, have already raised borrowing fees, while the Bank of England has said it is on the verge of doing so.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve is likely to start tapering its bond-buying program before the end of the year, with some analysts predicting that interest rates might be raised as early as 2023.

For several months, the threat of increasing rates and less cheap cash has impacted on sentiment, and assurances that inflation would be only transitory have been surpassed by rising energy costs due to global reopenings and a resurgence in demand.

The easing of travel restrictions into the United States, which will take effect next month, is expected to push costs further higher.

“How risk markets react to the bringing forward of rate hike expectations, as well as anecdotes from profit reporting season to see how firms are dealing with higher input costs and to what extent they are able to pass this on to consumers, will be key to watch this week,” said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, Wellington, and Taipei all declined, whereas Hong Kong, Sydney, Manila, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Jakarta all rose. Singapore was completely flat.

In early trade, London, Paris, and Frankfurt were all down.

China announced on Monday that growth slowed to 4.9 percent in July-September, slightly weaker than expected, as a crackdown on the real estate sector hit a vital sector of the economy hard.

