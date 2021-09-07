Asian markets are mixed as traders assess the outlook, with Tokyo breaking beyond 30,000 for the first time.

Tuesday, Asian markets fought to extend recent gains as they cautiously assessed the global picture in the face of mounting Delta coronavirus cases and signs of a slowing economic recovery.

Following Japan’s prime minister’s announcement that he would step down, paving the way for a new big-spending successor, the Nikkei 225 momentarily broke 30,000 for the first time in five months on growing anticipation for a fresh injection of stimulus.

As the Delta variety sends new infections skyrocketing over the world, restraining consumer spending and pushing some nations to implement severe containment measures, the blockbuster growth that characterized the start of the year has dropped off in recent months.

Several markets, however, have continued to break new records or reach multi-year highs as a result of central banks around the world – particularly the US Federal Reserve – maintaining ultra-loose monetary policies that have kept borrowing costs low.

While it is widely expected that the generous handouts will come to an end as economies recover from the pandemic, officials have stated that they are not in a haste to taper just now as they monitor the impact of Delta.

And Friday’s large miss on US job creation boosted markets, implying that the Fed’s planned policy tightening will not likely begin until November or December, rather than September as previously forecast.

Trading floors are still tense environments.

“The Delta – and potentially other – variant(s) remain a source of concern as the disease spreads swiftly among unprotected communities and the efficacy of the 2021 vaccine vintage is being questioned,” said Chris Iggo of AXA Investment Managers.

“I don’t believe the recovery and growth prospects are jeopardized as a result of this, but there may be some ‘air-pockets’ in the statistics and market sentiment.”

Due to the fact that US traders were off on Monday for a holiday, Asia had few triggers, but Hong Kong, Shanghai, Manila, and Jakarta all saw rises.

Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, and Taipei, on the other hand, saw their rankings fall.

Tokyo’s stock market continued to rise on the back of stimulus hopes, and a reshuffle of the Nikkei 225 added to the positive sentiment.

The index has risen more than 4% since Thursday’s closing, before Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his resignation and generated speculation about who might succeed him.

Investors are looking forward to the release of Chinese trade statistics later today, which will provide them the most up-to-date picture of the world's second-largest economy and a crucial driver of global development.