Asian markets are mixed as a result of China data and the Fed’s dovish comments.

On Thursday, Asian markets were neutral after China delivered a slew of critical data indicating robust but slowing growth, while the Federal Reserve’s chairman stated that the US central bank would keep its stimulus in place until the recovery was well underway.

China’s economic growth dropped to 7.9% in the second quarter, down from 18.3% in the previous three months, when the economy roared back to life following a pandemic-induced shutdown last year.

The National Bureau of Statistics said the world’s second-largest economy was continuing to “recover steadily,” but warned that foreign concerns and an uneven internal economic recovery should be taken into account.

“Efforts to establish the foundation for stable recovery and development are still needed,” it stated.

Industrial output increased by 8.3 percent in June, while retail sales increased by 12.1 percent, both somewhat lower than the previous month.

“In terms of industrial production and retail sales, the overall growth outlook is still very resilient,” Helen Qiao, chief Greater China economist at Bank of America Securities, told Bloomberg Television.

Investors were also absorbing Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks, in which he recognized that inflation was higher than the US central bank would like but stated that the economy still had a “far way to go.”

Powell said in his semi-annual statement to Congress on Wednesday that the Fed “will guarantee that monetary policy continues to offer substantial support to the economy until the recovery is complete.”

Following Powell’s remarks, the Dow and S&P 500 gained slightly, but the Nasdaq finished down.

In Asian markets, the picture was mixed. Hong Kong was up 1.3 percent, with gains also seen in Shanghai, Seoul, and Taipei, while Tokyo was down 0.9 percent, with Singapore and Sydney following suit.

“Powell’s semi-annual speech did not reveal any bombshell pivots that the Fed is concerned about overheating the economy or that pricing pressures may continue elevated for a lot longer than originally expected,” according to OANDA analyst Edward Moya.

“The Fed’s dovish attitude was confirmed,” Powell said, “because he believes the economy is plainly not close to seeing significant further improvement to begin winding back asset purchases.”

After data revealed a surge in US stocks, oil prices dipped in Asian trade, with both main contracts down nearly 1%.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.9 percent at 28,343.83.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 1.3 percent to 28,153.16.

Shanghai Composite: 3,538.55, up 0.3 percent.

DOW UP 0.1 PERCENT AT 34,933.23 IN NEW YORK (close)

FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,091.19 in London (close)

The euro/dollar exchange rate is now at $1.1825.