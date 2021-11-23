Asian markets are mixed, and the dollar is rising again as Fed Chairman Powell receives a nod.

In Asia on Tuesday, markets were mixed, with the dollar extending gains as investors bet on a faster rate of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve after Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term as chairman and stated that his goal was to tame the recent increase in inflation.

While Powell was widely expected to be re-elected by Joe Biden, the announcement caused all three major Wall Street indexes to fall from intra-day highs, with the Nasdaq closing the day down more than 1% due to tech businesses’ vulnerability to rising interest rates.

Soaring prices, owing to a rise in demand, high energy costs, and supply concerns, among other factors, have led numerous governments to raise borrowing costs and abandon the ultra-easy policies implemented at the start of the pandemic.

The Fed has yet to act, instead beginning to taper its bond-buying program this month, but rates are expected to rise starting in the middle of next year, with some analysts forecasting two more before 2023.

Powell promised to utilize “our instruments to support the economy and a strong labor market, and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched” after being nominated by Biden.

Hong Kong led Asia’s losses, falling more than 1% as tech firms followed their American counterparts lower. Singapore, Seoul, and Jakarta also had losses, while Sydney, Shanghai, Wellington, and Manila saw gains.

For a holiday, Tokyo was closed.

The dollar also maintained its strong recovery from Monday, rising above the 115-yen barrier for the first time since 2017, and nearing a one-year high against sterling.

The dollar was also trading against the Australian and New Zealand dollars, as well as the South Korean won and Indonesian rupiah.

Despite the sell-off in New York and parts of Asia, analysts believe Powell’s nomination over the more dovish Lael Brainard, who was nominated as vice chair, will give support.

“Powell’s re-nomination removes a possible negative from the markets and gives investors the confidence they need,” said George Ball of financial services firm Sanders Morris Harris.

“Powell has a proven track record, is well-liked by investors, and is well-known in the marketplace.”

While markets are unlikely to rise dramatically as a result of Powell’s replacement, he believes it “could have generated major downward pressure on stocks, as investors abhor uncertainty and the unknown.”

Still, Blanke Schein Wealth Management’s Robert Schein stated the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.