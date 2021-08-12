Asian markets are mixed after Wall Street set new highs.

Following a record lead from Wall Street, Asian markets wavered Thursday as traders reviewed US numbers showing a dip in inflation, which alleviated some of the pressure on the Federal Reserve to begin winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy soon.

They were also keeping an eye on China as officials announced intentions to tighten regulation across numerous sectors in the coming years, just weeks after the country stung stock markets by tightening down on a variety of businesses, including internet companies.

The Dow and S&P 500 both concluded at all-time highs, boosted by statistics showing that while consumer prices for energy and food jumped sharply in July, core inflation – which excludes these items – came in at 0.3 percent, less than a third of the rate in June.

The report assuaged fears of rising inflation, which might force the Fed to accelerate its plan to tighten the accommodating monetary policies that have propelled global markets higher for more than a year.

However, the importance of monthly numbers for the long-term prospects was questioned.

Jeanette Garretty, chief economist at Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, told Bloomberg Television, “There is a lot being read into the month over month data, but one month does not form a trend.”

“It’s a little early to claim that this is clear proof that some of the price pressure is easing.”

The slowing of price rise “feeds into the ‘peak inflation’ story,” according to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, who also believes inflation will remain high.

Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, and Jakarta all had gains, whereas Hong Kong, Shanghai, Wellington, Taipei, and Manila all saw losses.

After a recent run of pressure prompted by fears about the fast-spreading Delta variant as well as traders taking a breather after a long-running gain, stocks have enjoyed a broadly good start to the week.

China’s crackdowns have had a negative impact as well, and investors are keeping a close eye on Beijing for any fresh developments.

The country’s State Council announced on Wednesday that the government’s push to regulate large areas of the economy would continue for the next five years.

According to a statement, areas such as private tutoring, food, and narcotics would face greater legal enforcement, fueling fears that policymakers are not yet finished tightening their control on the economy.

Additionally, investors are looking forward to a conference of world central bankers and financial leaders later this month in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.