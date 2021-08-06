Asian equities remain slow following new Wall Street highs

Asian markets struggled on Friday, despite the fact that Wall Street benchmarks rose overnight on the strength of positive US economic data.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at new highs Thursday following another decline in unemployment claims, while trade balance data hinted at an end to supply chain bottlenecks that have pushed up prices.

The majority of European markets also finished higher following another day of strong earnings reporting, with Rolls-Royce returning to profitability in the first half of the year and Siemens tripling quarterly profits.

However, London closed flat, and gains on other bourses were restricted, as traders awaited Friday’s US payroll data for clues on when Washington may begin tapering coronavirus support measures and reining in inflation.

Sentiment has also been drained by the global spread of the Delta coronavirus type, according to National Australia Bank’s Tapas Strickland.

“Delta concerns remain, though markets continue to view it more in the window of delay rather than derail given the high efficacy of vaccines,” he added.

“Nevertheless, a number of US companies have pushed back the date when they expect most workers to return to offices given the spread of delta.”

Hong Kong fell 0.5 percent due to weakness in banking stocks, though Tencent gained over three percent to recoup some of the week’s losses following Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the online gaming business.

Nintendo, another entertainment firm, was one of the worst losers on the Tokyo stock exchange, plunging more than 8% after announcing a lower-than-expected quarterly earnings.

At the lunch break, the Nikkei was up just 0.1 percent, while Shanghai was down 0.7 percent.

Sydney remained flat despite officials reporting a record number of new Covid infections and warning residents to brace for the worst, and despite Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, being placed under virus lockdown for the sixth time.

Meanwhile, oil benchmarks showed signs of modest recovery, as a report indicated recent rises in US crude shipments and other indicators of recovery in coronavirus-affected markets.

“India posted twice as strong demand for US crude, implying once a country gets beyond the Delta variant, crude demand will surge quickly,” said OANDA’s Edward Moya.

– Key figures around 0310 GMT –

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 27,744.24 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.5 percent at 26,078.88

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,443.73

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.86 yen from 109.46 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3921 from $1.3923 at 2100 GMT

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1823 from $1.1846

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.92 pence from 85.08 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $69.18 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.1 percent at $71.38 per barrel

New York – Dow: UP 0.8 percent at 35,064.25 (close)

London – FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,120.43 (close)